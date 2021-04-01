Located in the town of Pisac, in the Cusco region of Peru, Kusi Kawsay was founded by five indigenous families that were frustrated with the discrimination students of indigenous descent faced in the public-school system. Kusi Kawsay runs a school that promotes access to intercultural, bilingual and quality education to indigenous youth using an alternative educational model that preserves and honors their heritage. To address high rates of adolescent pregnancy, and increased gender-based violence due to COVID, EMpower’s funding enables Kusi Kawsay to provide comprehensive sexuality education and gender equity training to indigenous young people.



With schools closed due to the pandemic, Kusi Kawsay, like many of our grantee partners, had to switch to online education. They integrated topics relating to the pandemic into the gender-equity course, including dialogues on mental health, economic challenges, and gender inequalities that COVID has exacerbated. As part of their final project, young people developed artistic campaigns, through video, paintings, and music, to raise awareness on and address gender inequities.



“During the pandemic, cases of domestic violence have increased. With this campaign, I want to empower the young women and girls of Peru to report violence and to be heard.” Milagros, 13

