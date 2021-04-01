Google Translate
We are EMpower

EMpower connects global resources with local solutions so that young people can create bold, transformative change in their lives and communities.

The Latest from EMpower

EMpower Impact to Date

For 20 years, we have worked alongside local organisations and young people to advance innovative programming and best practices to enable youth to live their full potential.

1138

Grants Made

$35 Million

Awarded

803,000

Youth Directly Impacted

2 Million

Lives Touched

Youth Development Tools

EMpower is committed to sharing knowledge, tools and lessons-learned that can inform and strengthen youth programs.

EMpower works globally to empower marginalised youth, especially girls.

There are more than 1.8 billion young people in the world and many emerging market countries are experiencing the largest ever population of young people, with expectations of continued growth until 2030. Already affected by significant poverty, discrimination, violence and exclusion, young people at the margins in 2020-21 face the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19 with its toll on schooling, health, safety, and livelihoods. Our support to local partners aims to create more opportunities, assets, networks and brave spaces for young people. EMpower provides financial grants and other value-add support to local organisations in emerging market countries in three interconnected areas that are key to youth development:

Economic well-being 85 million young people are estimated to be unemployed, nearly half of all the unemployed worldwide. Read more →
Safe, healthy lives Half of all new HIV infections occur among young people between 15 and 24 years of age, with young women facing infection rates 1.6 times higher than young men. Read more →
Inclusive Learning When a girl receives 5 years of schooling, her future children are 40% likelier to live past age 5. Read more →
Partnership with Impact

With partnership at the heart of our work, EMpower learns from and with our partners, leveraging and sharing learnings from our 100 active grantee partners in 15 EM countries.

Featured Grantee Partner

Asociaciòn Kusi Kawsay
Peru

Located in the town of Pisac, in the Cusco region of Peru, Kusi Kawsay was founded by five indigenous families that were frustrated with the discrimination students of indigenous descent faced in the public-school system. Kusi Kawsay runs a school that promotes access to intercultural, bilingual and quality education to indigenous youth using an alternative educational model that preserves and honors their heritage. To address high rates of adolescent pregnancy, and increased gender-based violence due to COVID, EMpower’s funding enables Kusi Kawsay to provide comprehensive sexuality education and gender equity training to indigenous young people.

With schools closed due to the pandemic, Kusi Kawsay, like many of our grantee partners, had to switch to online education. They integrated topics relating to the pandemic into the gender-equity course, including dialogues on mental health, economic challenges, and gender inequalities that COVID has exacerbated. As part of their final project, young people developed artistic campaigns, through video, paintings, and music, to raise awareness on and address gender inequities.

“During the pandemic, cases of domestic violence have increased. With this campaign, I want to empower the young women and girls of Peru to report violence and to be heard.” Milagros, 13

Read more about Asociaciòn Kusi Kawsay →

Our Global Reach
Stories of Change
Publications

COVID In Her Voice: A Girl-led and Centred Participatory Research Study

25 girl leaders from 7 Indian cities set out to interview their peers about the impact of COVID-19 on their lives. This report captures findings from the research and actionable recommendations that the girls have put forward to ensure inclusive recovery.

Latest News
UK grants meeting confirms more than $1 million for grantee partners!
Posted 01 April 2021
A Word with Maddy Foo
Posted 17 March 2021
#IWD2021: Girls Leading Us Forward
Posted 08 March 2021
Upcoming Events & Webinars
13 April 2021
COVID In Her Voice: Report Launch (English)
Recent Events & Webinars

Make a Difference with EMpower

Our Underwriters pay for all of our administrative and fundraising costs, so 100% of your donation goes directly to empowering at-risk youth.

